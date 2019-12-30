South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Two Counts of Murder As Brothers Are Killed During a Brawl

30 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Lebowakgomo have arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the murder of two people and injuring another at Mashite village, ga-Mphahlele during the night of 26 December 2019.

The suspect was allegedly sitting with his brothers at Talenteng Entertainment Centre and a scuffle allegedly ensued between them and the father of the deceased. When the deceased and his siblings heard that their father was being assaulted, they then rushed to the spot. The suspect then allegedly shot them, instantly killing 26-year-old Jacky Tema, critically wounding his brother Ruben Tema, aged 46 and also injuring another victim aged 40.

The critically injured Ruben Tema succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday, 28 December 2019. The remaining victim is recuperating in hospital.

The motor vehicle which is understood to be belong to the suspect was allegedly burnt to ashes by an angry mob.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this incident and has warned lawful gun owners to desist from taking their firearms to the drinking places such as liquor outlets.

The police have confiscated the firearm that was used during the incident. The suspect will also be subjected to an enquiry that will see him being declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

The suspect will appear in Lebowakgomo Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 December 2019.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.