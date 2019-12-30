South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Two Counts of Murder As Brothers Are Killed During a Brawl

press release

The Police in Lebowakgomo have arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the murder of two people and injuring another at Mashite village, ga-Mphahlele during the night of 26 December 2019.

The suspect was allegedly sitting with his brothers at Talenteng Entertainment Centre and a scuffle allegedly ensued between them and the father of the deceased. When the deceased and his siblings heard that their father was being assaulted, they then rushed to the spot. The suspect then allegedly shot them, instantly killing 26-year-old Jacky Tema, critically wounding his brother Ruben Tema, aged 46 and also injuring another victim aged 40.

The critically injured Ruben Tema succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday, 28 December 2019. The remaining victim is recuperating in hospital.

The motor vehicle which is understood to be belong to the suspect was allegedly burnt to ashes by an angry mob.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this incident and has warned lawful gun owners to desist from taking their firearms to the drinking places such as liquor outlets.

The police have confiscated the firearm that was used during the incident. The suspect will also be subjected to an enquiry that will see him being declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

The suspect will appear in Lebowakgomo Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 December 2019.