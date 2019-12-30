Sudan: Rally in Sudan for Slain Kassala Teacher

Omdurman — The Sudanese Teachers Committee announced that a rally is being held today, the same day the verdict will be read in the case of the eastern Sudanese teacher who was allegedly tortured to death by security officers in Kassala in February.

In a statement on Sunday, the committee denounced the brutal way in which he was murdered. "The killing of Ahmed El Kheir put out the burning glow of light and silenced the voice of truth."

The rally started at 8:30 am from the Mousa El Dawa School in Banat district in Omdurman.

Suspended

The judge supervising the Omdurman General Court suspended all other sessions at the Omdurman Court Complex on Monday for security reasons.

The relatives of El Kheir expect the death penalty.

Tortured

Teacher Ahmed El Kheir died in Khashm El Girba in Kassala on February 2 after having been tortured.

The trial against the defendants began in Omdurman on August 21. During the second session, a week later, the police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the hundreds of activists, teachers, and relatives of people killed during the uprising who gathered near the Omdurman court.

