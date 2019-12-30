South Africa: Three Suspected Hitmen Nabbed in Margate

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on 27 December 2019 at 18:30 in the Margate area. The focus of the operation was to arrest men suspected to be involved in taxi violence related cases.

The team proceeded to the Margate taxi rank where two brothers were arrested after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. The suspects aged 23 and 25 were found in possession of two pistols with 87 rounds of ammunition. They appeared today at the Ramsgate Magistrates' Court. They were remanded in custody until 10 January 2020.

Further investigation was conducted which led police to Bizana where another 24-year-old suspect was arrested. He was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition. He is also due to appear in court today at Bizana. The suspects will be profiled as it is suspected that they are linked to taxi violence related cases and stock theft cases. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish if they were used in any crimes within the country.

"The arrest of these suspects and the recovery of firearms in the hands of criminals are testimony that police officers are determined to root out crime in the province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.