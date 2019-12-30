Kenya: Sacked Makueni Police Boss Arrested Over Defilement

30 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Bwisa

A former senior police officer has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at his home in Trans Nzoia County.

Ferdinand Nyongesa Wekesa, who was the divisional police commander (OCPD) of Mukaa in Makueni County, was arrested after his wife reportedly caught him in the act on Sunday.

A resident said she had just returned from church when she found him committing the offence.

The woman reported the matter as Sikhendu Police Station, leading to Mr Wekesa's arrest and a medical examination for the girl.

"The wife raised the alarm, attracting neighbours who accompanied her to the police station," said the resident, who sought anonymity.

CHARGES

Mr Wekesa was among several officers who were sacked during the police vetting exercise.

Reports indicated that he ried to escape but was cornered by police.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Mr Ali Ayub, said the officer will be charged after investigations.

"I confirm that we are holding the former police officer," Mr Ayub told the Nation on phone.

CHIEFS WARNED

Local leaders raised concerns over an increase in sexual offences against minors and women in the region.

"We are calling on security agencies to deal with perpetrators of such crimes irrespective of their status or positions in society," said Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo.

During Jamhuri Day celebrations at Kitale Showgrounds on December 12, County Commissioner Samson Ojwang' warned chiefs against protecting the criminals through kangaroo courts.

"We have received many complaints of chiefs and their assistants colluding with sex offenders. Their days are numbered," warned the administrator.

