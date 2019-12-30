Sudan Farmers Want El Gezira Irrigation Scheme Revived

30 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Wad Madani — The El Gezira and El Managil Farmers Alliance launched a rally on Sunday commemorating the founding of Sudan's Farmers Union in December 1953. The demonstrators also demand that the extensive irrigation project in their area, that was suspended a few years ago by the Al Bashir regime, be revived.

The 'White Gold rally' started on the train from Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, to Khartoum.

The rally was attended by resistance committees and farmers from Wad Madani, El Hasaheisa, El Masid, and Wadsulfab. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as "We will return only when the Agricultural Scheme returns", and "We resist and do not compromise".

El Gezira and El Managil Agricultural Scheme, between the Blue and White Niles south of Khartoum, used to be one of the world's largest irrigation projects.

Burden

In late 2014, President Al Bashir described the Scheme as "a burden on the country's budget". In September 2015, the Agriculture Ministry amended the El Gezira Scheme Act, aimed at transferring land ownership to the private sector and foreign investors. That same year the Farmers Union was disbanded by the Al Bashir regime.

Farmers Alliance leader Hasabo Ibrahim warned in June 2016 for the consequences of "these destructive agricultural policies".

In July last year, Sudan's security service prevented a press conference in Omdurman organised by the El Gezira and El Managil Farmers Alliance. Mohamed Abushama, leading member of the Alliance, told Radio Dabanga at the time that the farmers wanted to inform the people that the Sudanese government committed deliberate damage to the agricultural scheme with the aim to sell the land.

Peace negotiations

After the ousting of Al Bashir and his regime in April, the new government began to address the roots of the various crises in the country through peace negotiations in all parts of Sudan.

On December 24, the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance signed a first peace accord, on the central Sudan track. This agreement includes addressing the basic issues related to development, farmers' issues, the El Gezira and El Managil Agricultural Scheme, land rights, and fair distribution of wealth in the region.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Environment
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.