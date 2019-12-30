Somalia: One of the Victims Wounded in Mogadishu Blast Succumbs to Her Wounds

30 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

One of the Sixteen victims of Saturday's blast in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu who were airlifted to Turkey for specialized treatment on Sunday has died from her critical wounds.

Amina Osman Khayre was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Turkey.

An air force plane with Turkish doctors and medical supplies jetted in the country on Saturday night upon the request by the federal republic of Somalia.

Somalia's President, Mohamed Abdullahi who was at the airport to see off the injured received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart, Rajap Tayyip Erdogan who conveyed his condolences following the tragic attack.

According to the ministry of health and social services, at least 80 people lost their lives and more than 140 were wounded.

This is the worst terror attack in the horn of the African nation in the last two years which no one claimed responsibility.

A similar truck bomb attack killed close to 500 people in October 2017.

