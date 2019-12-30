Kenya: Kayaba Sharks Win Inaugural Mike Kibwage Tourney

Kayaba Sharks edged Kawasaki FC 4-3 on post-match penalties to win the inaugural Mike Kibwage Tournament held at the Police Band Ground in South B, Nairobi on Sunday.

Kayaba Sharks beat Haiti with the same score line, while Kawasaki beat Handshake 4-2 in the semi-finals played at the same venue earlier on.

The match had ended in a barren draw in regulation time and went straight into post-match penalties with Kayaba Sharks emerging the winner, pocketing Sh20,000 and a trophy.

Second-place Kawasaki went home Sh15,000 richer, while third-placed Handshake FC were awarded with Sh7500 and Makadara's Hakati FC, who finished fourth got Sh2500.

Kibwage, who now turns out for KCB in the Kenyan Premier League, was born and bred in South B, Police Band and horned his skills at the very ground. He says the main aim of the tournament is to give back to the community.

"I am happy to come back here and give the people of my community something to smile about. They are my friends and have played a very big role in my career. I hope it will be bigger and better in subsequent editions," Kibwage told Nation Sport.

Kibwage was snapped up by KCB at the beginning of the season from AFC Leopards.

He joined Ingwe in 2017 after impressing, while turning out for Kakamega Homeboyz in the KPL U20 Tournament.