Kenya: Kayaba Sharks Win Inaugural Mike Kibwage Tourney

30 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kayaba Sharks edged Kawasaki FC 4-3 on post-match penalties to win the inaugural Mike Kibwage Tournament held at the Police Band Ground in South B, Nairobi on Sunday.

Kayaba Sharks beat Haiti with the same score line, while Kawasaki beat Handshake 4-2 in the semi-finals played at the same venue earlier on.

The match had ended in a barren draw in regulation time and went straight into post-match penalties with Kayaba Sharks emerging the winner, pocketing Sh20,000 and a trophy.

Second-place Kawasaki went home Sh15,000 richer, while third-placed Handshake FC were awarded with Sh7500 and Makadara's Hakati FC, who finished fourth got Sh2500.

Kibwage, who now turns out for KCB in the Kenyan Premier League, was born and bred in South B, Police Band and horned his skills at the very ground. He says the main aim of the tournament is to give back to the community.

"I am happy to come back here and give the people of my community something to smile about. They are my friends and have played a very big role in my career. I hope it will be bigger and better in subsequent editions," Kibwage told Nation Sport.

Kibwage was snapped up by KCB at the beginning of the season from AFC Leopards.

He joined Ingwe in 2017 after impressing, while turning out for Kakamega Homeboyz in the KPL U20 Tournament.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.