South Africa: Zero Tolerance This Festive Season for Law Breakers in Port Elizabeth

press release

Police in Port Elizabeth are warning law breakers that they will spend the start of 2020 in police cells should they misbehave or contravene any laws during the New Year's celebrations.

Since the start of the festive season, in their numbers, SAPS officers are highly visible in all public and hotspot areas squeezing out the space for criminals.

This weekend (27-30 December) 48 people were arrested for drunken driving and 15 were arrested for drug related cases in the Motherwell and Mount Road policing areas.

A .38 revolver, gas gun and a homemade firearm were also seized in separate incidents. On Sunday, 29 December 2019 at about 13:30, Anti-Gang Unit members followed up on information of a suspicious male hiding a firearm near a caravan at a resort in Marine Drive in Summerstrand. While searching the premises, a Rossi .38 revolver was found under a tent next to a caravan. The serial number of the firearm was filed off. The firearm and five rounds were confiscated and police have opened an enquiry docket. .

On Sunday, 29 December 2019, four suspects aged 23 and 24 years were arrested soon after an alleged armed robbery at a barber shop in Maku Street in Ikamvelihle. According to police information, at about 18:10 on the mentioned date, the complainant went to the police station and reported that he was robbed at his business by four unknown males. One suspect had a fire arm and they demanded cash and three cell phones were taken.

SAPS Ikamvelihle members patrolled the area in search of the suspects. They were located at a shack in the Ramaphosa area and positively identified by the complainant. A gas gun and the 3 cellphones were recovered. The suspects were detained on a charge of business robbery and will appear in court soon.

Also on Sunday, 29 December 2019, Porrt Elizabeth K9 members responded to a complaint at a garage near Hobie beach in Summerstrand. It was alleged that three males were harassing the customers inside the shop and damaging items from selves. It was further alleged that these vandals then went onto the beach and continued harassing and swearing at people. Port Elizabeth K9 members with the assistance of SAPS Humewood succeeded in locating the suspects who also used foul language on them while resisting arrest. The three suspects, aged 24, 27 and 34 years were apprehended and detained on charges of assault (on police), resisting arrest, crimen injuria, drunk and disorderly, public indecency and malicious damage to property. They will be appearing in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court today, 30 December 2019.

The South African Police Service is committed in ensuring that all people within the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan ARE and FEEL safe during this festive season and will not hesitate to stamp the authority of the state in all corners of the Metro. However, this can only be achieved if individuals and communities cooperate with the police by heeding to these proactive warnings.