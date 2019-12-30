Kenya: Matatu Firm to Conduct Driver Mental Health Checks

30 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

Nakuru-based transport company Prestige Shuttle says it will conduct mental health training for its crews in order to improve their well-being and ensure they have a clear mind while at work.

The company reckons the move will improve general behaviour of its crews on the road as well as enhancing road safety.

Prestige Shuttle director Steve Muli said the initiative is part of several projects it has initiated with the aim of influencing positive change in the public transport sector.

Mr Muli, who is also the chairman of the Central Rift Matatu Owners Association, said the drivers' well-being is a key element in driving positive change among road users.

"We decided to take care of our driver's well-being since they are key stakeholders in the transport business. For the country to realise positive behaviours among the road users, we must start by ascertaining the mental health of the drivers," he said.

At least 30 crew members were taken the through a three-day mental health training in Nakuru over the weekend which was conducted by Emily Mutheu, a clinical psychologist at Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to Ms Mutheu, who is also a mental health expert at PsycoAfrica Plus, the mental well-being of an employee has a direct impact on their productivity thus the need for companies to have strategies to address it.

"In our training we look at the common issues affecting the worker's mental health, their effect and look for ways of addressing them. With right frame of mind, the employees are able to increase their productivity which improves business," said Ms Mutheu.

Some of the issues affecting the mental health of employees are depression, anxiety disorders, occupational stress among others.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Health
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.