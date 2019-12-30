South Africa: Seven Arrested for Stock Theft and Possession of Suspected Stolen Meat

press release

Queenstown police arrested four men aged 51, 49, 39 and 36 for possession of suspected stolen property to wit 38 sheep carcasses. The suspects were arrested on Saturday, 28 December 2019 between Queenstown and Jamestown. The carcasses were found hidden inside the truck which was driven by one of the suspects.

On further investigation three other men who are believed to have stolen the sheep around Queenstown were arrested. The three suspects are aged 30, 42 and 61.

They have been charged with stock theft. All seven suspects are expected to appear before Queenstown Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 December 2019 on charges of stock theft and possession of suspected stolen property to wit 38 sheep carcasses.