Kenya: Samitsi FC Wins Inaugural Karamoja Cup

Samitsi FC beat Bulupi 2-0 to win the inaugural Karamoja Super Cup at the Samitsi Primary School Ground in Kakamega on Saturday afternoon.

Brothers Joram William and Shem William were the stars as their goals in the fifth and 87th minutes respectively guided crowd favourite Samitsi to victory.

Samitsi beat Shirungu 5-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in the first semi final, while Bulupi had edged Burundu by a solitary goal in the second semi-final on Friday.

Harambee Stars Select FC comprising of Kenyan International Allan Wanga, Kakamega Homeboyz custodian Gabriel Andika, former Harambee Stars skipper and coach Musa Otieno, Titus Mulama amongst other stars beat amateur side Hippos FC 1-0 in the curtain-raiser to the final with Wanga finding the back of the net in stoppage time.

For the win, Samitsi was awarded with a trophy and Sh60,000, while runners up Bulupi got Sh40,000. Burundu FC, who beat Shirugu FC 4-2 on penalties after a barren draw to claim 3rd place, went home Sh10,000 richer.

Bramwel Karamajo, a former Gor Mahia midfielder, says he wants to use the tournament to open Samitsi to the world and expose the talent in the area to scouts and clubs.

"I started the tournament to empower the many youths who come from within Samitsi area in Kabras and Malava constituency as a whole. Also trying to tap into the raw talent and exposing them to the endless opportunities that are in the sports industry. I am hoping that by the time I do the 3rd edition, at least some of the players will be identified and placed in either the NSL or KPL teams because I believe we have many talented players from that area," Karamoja told Nation Sport.

"I am also trying to promote Sports tourism by inviting people from all over the country to come and see what Samitsi has to offer," Karamoja added.

Samitsi's Boniface Musa Mwonjia was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and went home with Sh5000, while Joram William, from the same team, was the top scorer with four goals and for his exploits, got Sh7000 and the Golden Boot trophy. Burundu FC custodian Enock Nambacha won Golden Gloves (Tournament's best goalkeeper).