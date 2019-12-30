Kenya: Nyamira Man Electrocuted While Making Illegal Power Connection

30 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sharon Achieng

A man was on Monday electrocuted as he tried to make an illegal power connection in Nyaigenda village in Nyamira County.

Mr Kevin Nyaamba, 25, was allegedly connecting electricity in his house using copper wires.

He unfortunately got electrocuted and was rushed to Nyamusi Sub County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the body had severe burns.

"The body was moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary," he said.

He said police have launched investigations into the matter.

Read the original article on Nation.

