South Africa: Dad in Court After Allegedly Confessing to Murdering, Burying His Son

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A 59-year-old Namibian man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday after he allegedly murdered his son and buried his body.

However, Isaac Mukuma's case was postponed because an interpreter was not available to interpret the proceedings from the Nyemba or Kwanangi dialects he speaks.

The man understands some Afrikaans, but the court ruled that the matter be postponed so an interpreter could be arranged.

He was arrested after he and his son, Simion Mluyi, disappeared. They were last seen together on November 30.

Mukuma was eventually traced to Van Rhynsdorp on the West Coast.

His son's remains were found in a shallow grave near a canal in Soneike, Kuils River.

Police in Van Rhynsdorp recognised Mukuma after photographs of him and Mluyi were circulated, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said last week.

He was arrested and transported to Cape Town where he confessed to killing his son, she said at the time.

It is understood that his son was unable to speak at the time of his disappearance due to a disability.

Mukuma stood in the dock on Monday, wearing a green hoodie and blue pants, occasionally rubbing a hand on his short grey beard.

A large family entourage was at the court, but did not want to speak to the media.

He will be back in court in January.

