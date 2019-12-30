Uganda: Bukedea Leaders to Skill Sex Workers

Authorities in Bukedea District have laid plans to skill sex workers starting next year to help them find alternative sources of income.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend, Mr Charles Icogor, the deputy Resident District Commissioner, said he had already met the leadership of the sex workers, and they had agreed to the position.

"They told us that their being on the streets is caused by poverty, so finding alternative sources of income would see them off the sex business," Mr Icogor said, adding that those who decline will be arrested and prosecuted.

There are more than 200 commercial sex workers in the district.

According to sources in Bukedea Town, the largest number of sex workers operate under a code name; Team No sleep or TNS that mainly targets truck drivers.

"The TNS group has been engaged in the sex business for years in Mbale, Soroti and Lira towns, but only moved to Bukedea two years ago when they saw potential," a source said.

The source added that in 2018, local politicians mobilised Shs2m for prostitutes to start small scale businesses but they diverted it.

"Maybe they lacked enterprenual skills then," the source said.

During a recent meeting organised by Action Aid, an NGO, Ms Sarah Amutos, the leader of TNS, said their business had been infiltrated by underage girls, leading to the rise in cases of teenage pregnancies, abortion and HIV.

"Even married men, who pretend during day, cuddle these young girls in darkness and many think they are safe but they do not even know how to protect themselves," Ms Amutos said.

Dr Steven Ikodet, the district health officer, said the HIV prevalence rate in the area among 15-30-year-olds stands at 7.8 per cent as compared to the national's 6.5 per cent.

"This is because prostitution has become so rampant in Bukedea, which is now threatening an entire generation," Mr Ikodet said.

Mr Moses Olemukan, the district chairperson, said the response towards HIV prevention campaigns in the district was still low.

HIV infections

According to data obtained from United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids in 2018, an estimated 1.4 million people were living with HIV in Uganda and an estimated 23,000 died of Aids-related illnesses. It estimated that sex workers and their clients accounted for 18 per cent of new HIV infections in Uganda and evidence review found between 33 per cent and 55 per cent of sex workers reported inconsistent condom use driven by the fact that clients will often pay more for sex without a condom.