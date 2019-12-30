Uganda: Bukedea Leaders to Skill Sex Workers

30 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David Oduut

Authorities in Bukedea District have laid plans to skill sex workers starting next year to help them find alternative sources of income.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend, Mr Charles Icogor, the deputy Resident District Commissioner, said he had already met the leadership of the sex workers, and they had agreed to the position.

"They told us that their being on the streets is caused by poverty, so finding alternative sources of income would see them off the sex business," Mr Icogor said, adding that those who decline will be arrested and prosecuted.

There are more than 200 commercial sex workers in the district.

According to sources in Bukedea Town, the largest number of sex workers operate under a code name; Team No sleep or TNS that mainly targets truck drivers.

"The TNS group has been engaged in the sex business for years in Mbale, Soroti and Lira towns, but only moved to Bukedea two years ago when they saw potential," a source said.

The source added that in 2018, local politicians mobilised Shs2m for prostitutes to start small scale businesses but they diverted it.

"Maybe they lacked enterprenual skills then," the source said.

During a recent meeting organised by Action Aid, an NGO, Ms Sarah Amutos, the leader of TNS, said their business had been infiltrated by underage girls, leading to the rise in cases of teenage pregnancies, abortion and HIV.

"Even married men, who pretend during day, cuddle these young girls in darkness and many think they are safe but they do not even know how to protect themselves," Ms Amutos said.

Dr Steven Ikodet, the district health officer, said the HIV prevalence rate in the area among 15-30-year-olds stands at 7.8 per cent as compared to the national's 6.5 per cent.

"This is because prostitution has become so rampant in Bukedea, which is now threatening an entire generation," Mr Ikodet said.

Mr Moses Olemukan, the district chairperson, said the response towards HIV prevention campaigns in the district was still low.

HIV infections

According to data obtained from United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids in 2018, an estimated 1.4 million people were living with HIV in Uganda and an estimated 23,000 died of Aids-related illnesses. It estimated that sex workers and their clients accounted for 18 per cent of new HIV infections in Uganda and evidence review found between 33 per cent and 55 per cent of sex workers reported inconsistent condom use driven by the fact that clients will often pay more for sex without a condom.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.