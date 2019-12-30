Angola: National Roads Improve Business Environment

Luanda — The completion of works at the 100, 120, 230 and 321 national roads in the country, scheduled for 2020, will help improve the functioning of the national economic sector through the circulation of goods and services, said the State Secretary for Public Works, Carlos Alberto dos Santos.

In 2019, 1,500 kilometers of primary and secondary roads were paved and 850 housing units were built.

The state secretary, who was speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony of handing out the basic food basket to the elderly of the "Beiral Retirement Home", said that the function of the construction sector is to provide the support infrastructures for the economic and social development of the country, a challenge the Ministry has for 2020.

On the other hand, in addition to road construction, he said it was important to maintain these roads.

Therefore, he justified the installation of road scales on various roads in Angola from 2020, as part of the Road Maintenance and Conservation Program.

He explained that the first project for the installation of the crossing center in the country would be the Via Maria Teresa, under construction, and it is planned to extend this action, with priority, to the most critical roads in the country.