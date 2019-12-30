Angola: National Roads Improve Business Environment

30 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The completion of works at the 100, 120, 230 and 321 national roads in the country, scheduled for 2020, will help improve the functioning of the national economic sector through the circulation of goods and services, said the State Secretary for Public Works, Carlos Alberto dos Santos.

In 2019, 1,500 kilometers of primary and secondary roads were paved and 850 housing units were built.

The state secretary, who was speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony of handing out the basic food basket to the elderly of the "Beiral Retirement Home", said that the function of the construction sector is to provide the support infrastructures for the economic and social development of the country, a challenge the Ministry has for 2020.

On the other hand, in addition to road construction, he said it was important to maintain these roads.

Therefore, he justified the installation of road scales on various roads in Angola from 2020, as part of the Road Maintenance and Conservation Program.

He explained that the first project for the installation of the crossing center in the country would be the Via Maria Teresa, under construction, and it is planned to extend this action, with priority, to the most critical roads in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.