Tanzania: Yanga Beat Biashara United to Set Stage for Dar Derby

30 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans today reduced the gap at the top to seven points after they beat Biashara United in a hotly contested game at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to set stage for the Dar es Salaam derby scheduled to take place on January 4.

Today's win takes Yanga second on the log as they leap-frog Namungo, Azam and Kagera Sugar in the battle for the 2020 Vodacom Premier League title.

It took new recruit Tariq Seif's 84th minute strike for the former champions to settle nerves after Bishara had held on strong and the match seemingly heading for a stalemate.

The win now takes Yanga to 24 games after 11 outings, one less than their arch-rivals Simba who have played 12 games so far and are set to play their last game of the calendar year against Mtwara's Ndanda United tomorrow, Tuesday December 31.

Yanga and Simba meet on Saturday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

