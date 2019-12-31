Zimbabwe: U.S. Celebrity Couple Endorses Victoria Falls

31 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Leonard Ncube

Victoria Falls — Another American celebrity couple, Trai Byers and Grace Gealey-Byers, visited Victoria Falls during the weekend, in what tourism authorities said is a further endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice.

The Byers, who got married in 2016, both star in the hit television series Empire, which premièred in 2015.

In the award-winning series, Grace plays Anika Calhoun, while Trai plays Andre Lyon the son of music mogul Lucious Lyon.

They posted their pictures during a tour of the Falls. Mrs Byers could not hide her excitement and praise for Zimbabwe when she posted on her Twitter account @LadyGraceByers:

"Zimbabwe -- we've never seen anything like this rainbow or these falls. Look at God. Thank you for bringing us joy."

In another tweet, the couple posted: "It's true, Africa. You were life-changing. In awe of your beauty, magic+splendour. Will be back soon-soon."

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said Zimbabwe continued on a positive trajectory in attracting world attention in tourism.

"We are very delighted and we would like to thank the Byers family for coming through to be with us here in Zimbabwe," he said.

"This is yet another sign that Zimbabwe is continuing on its trajectory of becoming a first-choice destination in Southern Africa. We are very delighted that they came and this is further endorsement that indeed Zimbabwe is a must visit destination."

Mr Koti said the Byers visited Zimbabwe because they knew the value that they would get as far as tourism products were concerned.

The Byers add to the list of high profile set of international celebrities to visit the country and Victoria Falls this festive season following a visit by Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and children Dylan and Carys.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who is also Fifa vice president, together with his wife Barbara and a delegation of 20 people are in the country after arriving in Victoria Falls last Friday.

South African television presenter and socialite Maps Mamponyane and the Honorary Commander of the British Navy Mrs Durdan Ansari are also some of the celebrities that visited Victoria Falls this festive season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.