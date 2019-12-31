Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses Claims of Banning Winky D On Radio

30 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, has dismissed claims that government has banned the playing of popular Zim-Dancehall artiste, Winky D's songs on all State controlled radio stations.

Mangwana said the fake allegations were simple tricks meant to hype Winky D's upcoming album, Njema.

He said this while responding to allegations that his ministry had instructed the State-run radio station, Power FM, to pull down an interview with the Winky D that had been scheduled for Monday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm with presenter Chamvary.

"It is an unfounded lie, that is gimmickry to hype up the song, as Government we support arts and have no intention of banning this song or the artist from national radios.

"Even if we didn't like the song (which we do very much), we would not ban it unless to break the law or contrary to public morals," said Mangwana.

Power FM station manager Rumbidzai Moyo directed all questions on why the interview had been cancelled to her public relations office, which was not picking up calls.

Social media was awash Monday with news the Broadcasting Authority Authority (BAZ) and the Information Ministry had directed that Winky D's new single Ijipita, be blacklisted.

Added Mangwana; "There is absolutely no reason for us to ban a song that affirms President Mnangagwa's message of hard-work."

He further distanced himself from Power FM's editorial policy, emphasising its independence from his ministry.

"Surely do you want me as a permanent secretary to keep an eye on which song is playing on radio or which is not or is there a song right now with a supreme entitlement to airplay?

"It is up to DJs to make their playlists and play them, telling a DJ that a certain song is entitled to airplay is the same as telling a reporter to write certain stories and put them on front pages."

Winky D will launch the much-anticipated Njema at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on 31 December 2019 in what has been dubbed 'The Final Shutdown.'

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Music
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.