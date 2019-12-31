Tanzania: Accountancy College Opens Support Centre for Graduates

30 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Happy Lazaro

Arusha — Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) has launched a trade support centre targeting to link up fresh graduates with the financial institutions for credit.

The facility will seek to ease processes for getting financial assistance for graduates who would opt to start business instead of struggling for scarce jobs in the formal sector.

The IAA Rector, Prof. Eliamani Sedoyeka, said students with business ideas would be the main beneficiaries because the facility would make them job creators through income generation projects. The centre has already enrolled 15 fresh graduates - and 40 others will be roped in soon after formal procedures are completed.

"They will be trained in the nitty gritty of project and business plan writing skills. This is one area which most of our young graduates have not grasped well", he said.

Launching the programme, the Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mrisho Gambo, lauded the institute for the initiative, saying it would assure outgoing students of support as they wait for greener pastures.

He said even when skilled with business planning, many graduates often lack start-up capital to establish income-generating projects.

Also Read

Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority hits telcos with Sh6bn fines

President John Magufuli beats property declaration deadline

Experts probe Fausta the rhino's death

IAA, which was established in 1990, has three campuses being the main campus in Arusha and two others at Babati in Manyara region and another in Dar es Salaam.

The institute has a strategic partnership with the Coventry University in the United Kingdom through which they exchange courses.

Four years ago, it entered into cooperation with the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) to offer Military Science Degree course which was launched in December 2017.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.