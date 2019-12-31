Tanzania: Accountancy College Opens Support Centre for Graduates

Arusha — Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) has launched a trade support centre targeting to link up fresh graduates with the financial institutions for credit.

The facility will seek to ease processes for getting financial assistance for graduates who would opt to start business instead of struggling for scarce jobs in the formal sector.

The IAA Rector, Prof. Eliamani Sedoyeka, said students with business ideas would be the main beneficiaries because the facility would make them job creators through income generation projects. The centre has already enrolled 15 fresh graduates - and 40 others will be roped in soon after formal procedures are completed.

"They will be trained in the nitty gritty of project and business plan writing skills. This is one area which most of our young graduates have not grasped well", he said.

Launching the programme, the Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mrisho Gambo, lauded the institute for the initiative, saying it would assure outgoing students of support as they wait for greener pastures.

He said even when skilled with business planning, many graduates often lack start-up capital to establish income-generating projects.

IAA, which was established in 1990, has three campuses being the main campus in Arusha and two others at Babati in Manyara region and another in Dar es Salaam.

The institute has a strategic partnership with the Coventry University in the United Kingdom through which they exchange courses.

Four years ago, it entered into cooperation with the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) to offer Military Science Degree course which was launched in December 2017.