Rwanda: Demobilisation Commission Boss Mukantabana Relieved of Duties

The Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has relieved of her duties Séraphine Mukantabana who has been heading the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC).

Mukantabana has headed the commission since 2017.

A letter signed by the Prime Minister said that the Premier, in removing Mukantabana from office, based on article 112 of the Constitution.

"I want to let you know that from 29/12/2019, you are dismissed from the position of Chairperson of Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission," reads part of the letter.

The Prime Minister did not give the reason behind his decision.

Mukantabana took over the leadership of the commission following the death of the founding chairperson Jean Sayinzoga who passed away in April 2017.

Before this appointment, Mukantabana had served as minister of the then Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs (MIDIMAR).

She had previously served as a commissioner in RDRC.

The commission recently moved its headquarters to Musanze district as part of the government programme to empower of secondary cities by moving some key institutions to these cities.

