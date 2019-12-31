Rwanda: Demobilisation Commission Boss Mukantabana Relieved of Duties

30 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has relieved of her duties Séraphine Mukantabana who has been heading the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC).

Mukantabana has headed the commission since 2017.

A letter signed by the Prime Minister said that the Premier, in removing Mukantabana from office, based on article 112 of the Constitution.

"I want to let you know that from 29/12/2019, you are dismissed from the position of Chairperson of Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission," reads part of the letter.

The Prime Minister did not give the reason behind his decision.

Mukantabana took over the leadership of the commission following the death of the founding chairperson Jean Sayinzoga who passed away in April 2017.

Before this appointment, Mukantabana had served as minister of the then Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs (MIDIMAR).

She had previously served as a commissioner in RDRC.

The commission recently moved its headquarters to Musanze district as part of the government programme to empower of secondary cities by moving some key institutions to these cities.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.