Tanzania: Minister - Ensure Farmers' Over 315.1m/ - Embezzled Fund Is Returned

THE Minister for Agriculture Mr Japhet Hasunga has directed Registrar of the Cooperative Societies, Dr Benson Ndiege to ensure that over 315.1m/- leaders of Muzia Cooperative Society (AMCOS) in Rukwa region allegedly embezzled is recovered and refunded to farmers.

The amount forms part of proceeds of 622.6 tonnes of maize, the Muzia AMCOS leaders, allegedly misappropriated from the farmers three years ago.

Mr Hasunga issued the directive, while addressing AMCOS and Ufipa Cooperative Union (UCU) leaders during a meeting here in Municipality, while winding up his two days working tour in the region.

Muzia AMCOS was officially registered as RKR 478 at Msanzi Ward, Kalambo District in Rukwa Region and has offices here in Sumbawanga Town.

"This is second town I have had ordered Registrar of the Cooperative Societies (Dr Ndiege) to implement my directive, but it seems that he (Dr Ndiege) has defied my order to ensure that Msanzi Ward farmers, who sold on loan basis their maize produce three years ago to Muzia AMCOS valued at over 315.1m/-is recovered and refunded immediately, despite the case being in court.

"Since representative of the Registrar of the Cooperative (Ms Consolata Kiluma) is here, I hereby order her to request (Dr Ndiege) in case he defied my previous directive, or else I take him to task," said the Ministethey used the Muzia AMCOS legal documents to collect 622.6 tonnes of maize valued at 315,118,510/-from the farmers with promises to pay them immediately, but until today no one has been paid.

"Since the case is still in court, but I directed (Dr Ndiege) to borrow the said over 315.1m/-and refund the farmers for being victims.

It is unfortunate that the suspects are still Muzia AMCOS leaders, but they should be held responsible to refund the money or else their assets be confiscated," said Mr Hasunga.

The Minister said that he took the stance after realizing that wherever he went to, farmers were complaining against Muzia AMCOS to have been conned and no one was being taken to task. In response, the Registrar of the Cooperative representative in the area, Ms Kiluma told the Minister that the case was at a hearing stage in Sumbawanga District Magistrate's Court.

In a related development, Mr Hasunga expressed his disappointment over reports that there are some dishonest agents, and suppliers allegedly selling fake maize seeds, pesticides and some agriculture inputs to farmers, saying: "I would like to warn of stern measures to whoever would be caught."

Expounding, he said that all cooperative societies countrywide should only sell legally authorized agriculture inputs at government directed prices, adding: "Let me make it clear and this is serious to realize that some middlemen order and supply agriculture inputs on behalf of cooperative societies."