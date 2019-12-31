South Africa: TruFM Radio DJ Buck Matyila Dies Shortly After Tweeting About 'Incompetence' At Hospital

Cape Town — Radio host Baxolise Matyila, affectionately known as "Buck," has died.

According to SABC News, the radio personality died following a short illness.

His last tweet was on 13 December, stating that he had been "in hospital for about a week" and that he was unhappy with the level of service he had received.

Matyila did not reveal the name of the hospital or the exact reason for being admitted.

"Buck" worked as a broadcaster for more than 11 years. During this time, he hosted several primetime shows at the station which included a specialty hip hop show, the breakfast show and the afternoon drive show.

In a statement to the press, the SABC expressed "its heartfelt condolences", saying: "He embodied the image and sound of the station and his passing is a loss to the SABC and the broadcasting community at large. He was also an energetic local influencer with a great passion for broadcasting and has left an indelible mark on South African radio with his unique connection to his listeners."

According to the press statement, a memorial service will take place on Thursday, and the broadcaster will be laid to rest on Saturday.

No further information has been released.

Source: The Juice