Kenya: Leopards Coach Casa Mbungo Leaves Club With Immediate Effect

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has left the club with immediate effect after terminating his contract.

The Rwandan coach turned up for training on Monday and said his goodbyes to the players and staff.

"I will miss you. I will miss Kenya. Please keep working hard. You never know what the future holds," Mbungo told the players.

Mbungo leaves amid a financial crisis at the Kenyan Premier League club. He was forced to terminate his contract after going for five months without pay and is reportedly owed close to Sh2 million in salary arrears.

He had issued a notice to the club to pay these arrears 15 days ago as required by Fifa laws.

AFC Leopards are currently choking in debt and have not paid their staff since betting firm SportPesa pulled the plug on a multimillion shilling sponsorship deal in August 2019.

Assistant coach Anthony Kimani is expected to take charge at Leopards ahead of this weekend's league clash with Zoo Kericho in Kakamega.