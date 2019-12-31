Kenya: Kalonzo - Deep State Could Have Accepted Raila Victory in 2017

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sensationally claimed unnamed people in President Uhuru Kenyatta's government could not have allowed ODM leader Raila Odinga to win the 2017 general elections.

He made this declaration during a tell-it-all interview with Citizen TV on Sunday. He did not substantiate.

Musyoka, who served as the country's vice-president between 2007-2012 also dismissed Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) as opportunists.

These three politicians appear keen to succeed Musyoka, 68, as the Kamba region kingpin.

PREZZO

Musyoka also revealed that musician Jackson Makini commonly referred to as Prezzo will contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat on a Wiper party ticket in 2022.

Musyoka has on two occasions contested the general election in 2013 and 2017 as Raila Odinga's running mate.

This pairing finished second, behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto on both occasions. Odinga has rejected the results of the election on both occasions, leading to chaos, violence and deaths.

He also unsuccessfully vied for the top seat in 2007.

"I remember in 2017, I had a bitter argument with my friend Raila because I addressed the issue of the deep State. I was trying to tell Raila to allow me to deal with it (become NASA flagbearer) because I think the deep government will not allow you to win the election," said Musyoka.

"In Africa, you have to understand there is a significance of deep government and this is after my deep knowledge of government. I have been vice-president, I have been minister several times. I want to give you an example, the late Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe President) stayed in office for a very long time was because of the deep government. The army there said we will never salute Tsvangirai (as the Head of State). And they never did."

The late Morgan Tsvangirai was a popular opposition leader in Zimbabwe who on three occasions contested the presidency and lost to Mugabe.

Musyoka also explained that the ruling Jubilee Party is 'fractured', while insisting he had not thought about retirement from active politics, yet.