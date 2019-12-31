Kenyan Man Charged in Us for Raping Granny, 79

30 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

A Kenyan man who had been working as an assistance in a living facility was last week charged with raping a 79-year-old woman who lived at the facility.

Joseph Ngigi Kariuki, 47, an employee at Brookdale Senior Living, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape.

According to the Smithfield Police Department, officers were called to the Brookdale Senior Living facility on Berkshire Road around 3am on December 19 to investigate the assault.

INVESTIGATED

A supervisor at the facility detained the suspect as soon as the allegation was made, and the suspect was removed from the facility as police investigated.

"We are saddened by these allegations, as having the trust of our residents and their families is extremely important to us," Brookdale administrators said in a statement.

It added that they take the safety and well-being of its residents very seriously. "Inappropriate conduct or behaviour is never tolerated and is dealt with swiftly," the facility said.

"Our company has thorough employment standards in place, including background checks, complying with state rules and regulations, and ongoing training of employees. Our hiring policies were followed in regard to this individual."

Police charged Kariuki with second-degree forcible rape and was being held in the Johnston County jail under Sh10 million ($100,000) bond. Police did not disclose Kariuki's position at the living home.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

