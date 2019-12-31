Tanzania: Chadema Says Two Party Officers Were Arrested in Mwanza Yesterday

Dar es Salaam — Opposition party Chadema has said police in Mwanza yesterday picked up two of its officials for questioning and were released the later in the day.

Party's deputy secretary general (Zanzibar), Mr Salum Mwalimu told The Citizen on Monday, December 30, 2019, that those arrested were party's photographer, Mr Abdul Kareem Muro and secretary general's driver, Mr Said Adan.

"After interrogation, they were directed to report to the Central Police Station today. We have provided them with lawyers to offer them with legal assistance. Hopefully, we can give a detailed report on the matter later today," he said in a telephone interview.

This paper sought Chadema's statement after social media reports made it that the duo had been abducted yesterday in Mwanza by unknown people.

In his clarifications, Mr Mwalimu said ealier yesterday they received reports that party's secretary general John Mnyika who has travelled to home town of Misungwi in Mwanza Region is being trailed.

"We called the Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) who directed us to the Officer Command District (OCD). However, the OCD was not available," he told this paper, adding.

Also Read

Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority hits telcos with Sh6bn fines

President John Magufuli beats property declaration deadline

Experts probe Fausta the rhino's death

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accountancy college opens support centre for graduates

"Reports made it that there were suspicious vehicles that parked where Mr Mnyika was. They left the area immediately after he left the area. The cars were later seen at the secretary general's hotel and finally at the house of one of our MPs."

According to him, they called the police in order to know if they were the ones following party's national leader who was recently appointed to replace Dr Vincent Mashinji.

He said they also wanted to be told reasons for that and if possible tell law enforcers about the secretary general's schedule.

"We wanted to be confident because criminals could use the same trick to implement their intentions. There is nothing to hide, therefore we could also tell them why the secretary general was there."

However, he said they were later told that their officers have been arrested at their hotel, went for questioning before being released at night.

Mwanza RPC, Jumanne Murilo confirmed the arrest of the two Chadema officials at Mahina close to Paradise Hotel after being tipped by citizens that there were suspected criminals in the area.

"The two were arrested, questioned and released after being satisfied that they were not criminals. I would like to warn people circulating false reports in social media that suspects had been abducted, something that ignited panic," he said.