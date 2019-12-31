Tanzania: Choir Member Who Allegedly Killed Fiancée in Arusha Arrested

30 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussajuma

Arusha — A choir member identified as Moses Pallangyo (28) who went hiding after he allegedly killed his fiancee Mary Richard (29) has been arrested.

The Free Pentecostal Church of Tanzania (FPCT) member accused of killing his partner on Christmas day in Kilinga, Arumeru District when they were heading to the deceased home for introduction.

The Arusha Regional Police commander Mr Jonathan Shana said Mr Pallangyo, also known as Moses Libaba was arrested at Ilkiushini, Olturmet ward in Arumeru district, as he was preparing to cross the border to Kenya.

"We traced his movements and we managed to arrest him. He has pleaded guilty of killing, saying it was out of jealousy," he said.

He said investigation is complete and the accused will appear in court on Monday December 30, 2019 to answer murder charges," the police commander added.

Speaking on Sunday December 29, 2019, the sister of the accused Ms Jenipher Pallangyo said his brother called them to send him a pair of trousers and Sh30,000.

She said, after the call, she informed the police which led to his arrest.

The burial of Ms Richard has been suspended as her family is demanding Sh5 million as a fine from Mr Moses family.

When asked about the fine, the sister of the accused said they were looking into possibilities of paying the amount to enable Ms Richard's family to continue with the burial.

