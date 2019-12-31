Angola: Afrocups - Petro Face Wydad Casablanca

30 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca will meet on January 11, 2020 for 4th Round of Group C of the CAF Champions League.

In the 3rd Round played last Saturday in Morocco, Pedro de Luanda lost to Wydad Casablanca 1-4.

The Angolan team are currently at the bottom of table of group C with one point only.

The Angolan champions, 1º Agosto will tackle TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo *(DRC), following their 1-1 draw in Luanda.

Full results of the Round 3:

Al Ahly/Platinum, 2-1

Wydad/Petro de Luanda, 4-1

Etoile Sahel/Al Hilal, 0-1

USM/Mamelodi, 0-1

Zesco UTD/Zamalek, 1-1

Raja Casablanca/JS Kabyle, 2-0

1º de Agosto/TP Mazembe, 1-1

Esperance de Tunis/As Vita Club, 1-1

Stadings following third round:

Grup A

TP Mazembe (RDC) - 7 points (+4)

Zamalek (Egiptp) - 4 pts (-1)

Zesco United (Zambia) - 2 pts (-1)

1º de Agosto (Angola) - 2 pts (-2)

Group B

Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) - 6 pts (+3)

Al Ahly (Egypt) - 6 pts (+2)

Al Hilal Club (Sudan) - 6 pts (+1)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) - 0 pts (-6)

Group C

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) - 7 points (+4)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) - 5 pts (+3)

USM (Algeria) - 2 pts (-1)

Petro de Luanda (Angola) - 1 pts (-6)

Grup D

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) - 7 points (+3)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) - 6 pts (+1)

JS Kabylie (Algeria) - 3 pts (-2)

AS Vita Club (DRC) -1 pts (-2)

Read the original article on ANGOP.

