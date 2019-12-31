Angola: Afrocups - Petro Face Wydad Casablanca

Luanda — Petro de Luanda and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca will meet on January 11, 2020 for 4th Round of Group C of the CAF Champions League.
In the 3rd Round played last Saturday in Morocco, Pedro de Luanda lost to Wydad Casablanca 1-4.
The Angolan team are currently at the bottom of table of group C with one point only.
The Angolan champions, 1º Agosto will tackle TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo *(DRC), following their 1-1 draw in Luanda.
Full results of the Round 3:
Al Ahly/Platinum, 2-1
Wydad/Petro de Luanda, 4-1
Etoile Sahel/Al Hilal, 0-1
USM/Mamelodi, 0-1
Zesco UTD/Zamalek, 1-1
Raja Casablanca/JS Kabyle, 2-0
1º de Agosto/TP Mazembe, 1-1
Esperance de Tunis/As Vita Club, 1-1
Stadings following third round:
Grup A
TP Mazembe (RDC) - 7 points (+4)
Zamalek (Egiptp) - 4 pts (-1)
Zesco United (Zambia) - 2 pts (-1)
1º de Agosto (Angola) - 2 pts (-2)
Group B
Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) - 6 pts (+3)
Al Ahly (Egypt) - 6 pts (+2)
Al Hilal Club (Sudan) - 6 pts (+1)
FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) - 0 pts (-6)
Group C
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) - 7 points (+4)
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) - 5 pts (+3)
USM (Algeria) - 2 pts (-1)
Petro de Luanda (Angola) - 1 pts (-6)
Grup D
Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) - 7 points (+3)
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) - 6 pts (+1)
JS Kabylie (Algeria) - 3 pts (-2)
AS Vita Club (DRC) -1 pts (-2)