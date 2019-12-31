Angola: Basketball - With Over 100 Points Petro Crush Asa

Luanda — Last Saturday, in the capital of the country, Petro de Luanda defeated ASA team by 106-72 in the 6th round game of the senior men's National Basketball Championship.

Despite the significant victory, Petro de Luanda squad had some initial difficulties to overcome the ASA team. At the end of the first quarter, they only won by three points (24-21).

The ASA team tried to impose themselves during the second period but did not have enough stamina to stop the Petro squad, who are fighting for the revalidation of the national title. At halftime, Petro de Luanda had an advantage of nine points (51-42). In the restart, Petro came up with another stance, with more aggressiveness in defense, allowing the opponent to score only 12 points. 75-54 was the result of the third quarter. Lazare Andingono, Petro's coach, impelled his players to widen the gap over the last period, and so they did; reaching 100 and 106-72 was the end result. Petro de Luanda winger Abou Bacar was the top scorer of the match with 20 points, followed by his team-mate Benvindo Quimbamba with 16. At ASA team the best scorer was winger Eduardo Ferreira with 15 points. For the same round, Vila Clotilde lost with 1º de Agosto by 77-89, Universidade Lusíada beat Interclube by 82-58, and CDF Kwanza wasbeaten by Marinha de Guerra by 60-94.

All games were played at the 28 de Feverairo pavilion.

Standing:

1. Interclube - 11 points

2. 1º de Agosto - 10 points

3. Petro de Luanda - 10 points

4. Marinha de Guerra - 09 points

5. Lusíada - 08 points

6. Vila Clotilde - 07 points

7. ASA - 07 points

8. C.D.F Kwanza 06