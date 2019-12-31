Malawi: Bushiri's New Year's Eve Crossover Dominates South Africa Key Media

30 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

South Africa's key media houses are awash with stories of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's New Year eve crossover service.

The media houses are touting the crossover as one of South Africa's biggest end year event as it will draw over 90 000.

The event will be held at FNB Stadium and stake are already high as tens of thousands continue to jet in for the service.

Key media houses such News24, Citizen, Sowetan, TimesLive and ENCA have underlined the need for South Africa to honour Prophet Bushiri as one of the people doing so much, contributing to the tourism industry.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

