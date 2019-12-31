Mozambique: Transport Across Montepuez River Re-Established

30 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Two speedboats promised by the central government started ferrying people between the banks of the swollen Montepuez river in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado on Monday morning, reports the independent television station STV.

The bridge over the river, built in the closing years of the colonial epoch, collapsed on Saturday, stranding people on both banks. The collapse also cut the northern seven districts of Cabo Delgado off from the provincial capital, Pemba, and from the south of the province.

The stranded passengers, including infants, spent two nights in the pouring rain without shelter, with little food and no clean water.

A few tried to wade or swim across the river with disastrous results. The strong current swept them away, and it is not yet known if they made it to either bank.

The speedboats can each carry 15 people across the river at a time. It is not enough, because more people are turning up at the river in the expectation that they will be able to cross. Bus companies are offloading passengers on both banks.

Visiting the site of the collapsed bridge on Monday morning, the general director of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), Augusta Maita, promised that more boats will be mobilised to ensure that those who need to cross the river will be able to do so.

As for re-establishing overland contact with the northern districts of Cabo Delgado, the Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine, said the government is looking into alternative routes which will involve lengthy detours via Quissanga or Meluco.

On Sunday the outgoing governor of Cabo Delgado, Julio Paruque, told reporters that an alternative route to the north of the province could be established in 48 hours. He stressed that President Filipe Nyusi is monitoring developments in Cabo Delgado, and that Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario has been in permanent contact with the provincial government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.