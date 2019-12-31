Malawi: Civil Service Sacco Constructs Police Waiting Shelter

30 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda-Mana

Mchinji Civil Service SACCO, an organization that offers loans and savings to civil servants, has constructed a waiting shelter worth K1 million at Mchinji Police Station.

Newly constructed police waiting shelter

Speaking Saturday during the official handover ceremony, Mchinji Civil Service SACCO president Josephine Kanjala said for so long, the police station has been operating without a waiting shelter in place.

She said lack of a shelter subjected clients to scorching sun and rainfall among other challenges.

Kanjala said the gesture is part of the SACCO's social responsibility so that communities benefit from the profits the organisation makes.

"It is the duty of any profit-making organisation to pay back to the communities. As SACCO, we will continue supporting the communities based on the resources we have," she said.

Mchinji Police Deputy Station Officer, Assistant Police Commissioner George Mtetemera, hailed Mchinji Civil Service Sacco for the initiative.

"This simply entails that we have a good working relationship with communities and organisations.

"Of course, we approached a number of organisations working in the district for help in constructing the shelter but Mchinji Civil Service Sacco came in quickly and here we are today," he said.

He, however, said there other challenges requiring others to come and assist such as construction of additional offices.

"This station was built years ago and that time there were fewer police officers than today hence the problem of office space," he said.

