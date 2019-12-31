Malawi: 40-Year-Old Woman Stoned to Death Over Witchcraft

A 40-year-old woman was on Saturday stoned to death by an angry mob in Dedza District for being suspected to have killed her sister in-law through black magic though hospital diagnosed her (deceased in-law) with malaria.

Dedza Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Cassim Manda identified the stoned woman as Namatunga Tisauke Phiri.

He said she was killed at Chawo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka.

Manda said the deceased was accused of casting a spell on her sister-in law who later died at Mtendere Hospital after a short illness.

"On 24 December, 2019, Phiri went to the village of her husband Isaac Gwirize to discuss a possible reunion since the two had separated in January.

"The husband had married another woman. Phiri then accused her sister-in law Gilberta Gwirize of interfering with her marriage leading to separation," Manda explained.

He further said Phiri warned her in-law that if she would not stop interfering with her (Phiri's) marriage, she (the in-law) would die before 28 December.

"Coincidentally, on 27 December, Gwirize fell ill and was rushed to Mtendere Hospital where she was diagnosed with malaria and died while receiving treatment.

"Phiri attended the funeral and her presence did not go well with the deceased relatives who ganged up against her. They pelted stones at her, killing her instantly," Manda said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Phiri already dead and postmortem conducted at Dedza District Hospital revealed that she died due to severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, Police are hunting for Phiri's assailants and have condemned the barbaric act, saying no one is allowed to take another person's life.

Phiri hailed from Kochepa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in the district.