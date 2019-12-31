Angola: Governor Stresses Commitment to Development Actions

Huambo — The governor of central Huambo province, Joana Lina, reaffirmed, this Monday, the commitment of the local government to do everything to continue to promote the socio-economic development of the region, in order to improve the welfare of citizens.

Joana Lina reaffirmed this position when speaking at the year-end greeting ceremony, ensuring that the local government will remain committed to promoting the province's progress and development, aiming at raising the living standards of the population.

"We will do everything in our power to meet citizens' expectations and where we fail to do so, we will remain open to dialogue, to improve information mechanisms, as well as to involve citizens in community action and in the defense of the common good", he stressed.

In terms of the balance sheet of 2019, he said that the year that is about to come to end was not very good due to the various factors that prevented the projects from being fully realized, especially due to the domestic and international macroeconomic environment and several other criminal cases that have shocked society and shown that much remains to be done to counteract the situation.

However, she highlighted positive aspects that contributed to projecting the image of the region and its social and economic development.

Among them, she highlighted the passage of the tourist train, the visit of Prince Harry from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the opening of two hybrid power stations in the municipalities of Longonjo and Londuimbali, two diesel power stations in Chinjenje and in Chicala Cholohanga, the arrival of the Northern Energy System through the Laúca dam, and the three power substations in Huambo municipality.