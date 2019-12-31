Malawi: Call Them Mzuzu Warriors - Mzuni FC Changes Name

Mzuzu University Football Club which was simply called Mzuni FC and nicknamed The Green Intellectuals will now be called Mzuzu Warriors as they will stop using the institution's name following withdrawal of sponsorship.

Now they are Mzuzu Warriors

The relationship between the club and management of Mzuzu University went sour in the middle of the 2017 season. Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Council announced withdrawal of sponsorship for the team and went further to deny the team from 'Thengere' Stadium.

Early in 2019, Mzuni Council ordered their former football team to stop using the institution's name,but the Executive Committee of the club led by chairperson, Albert Mtungambera Harawa, and secretary general Donnex Chilonga, stood their ground to maintain the name until the end of the 2019 season.

On Monday, Chilonga announced that the club had changed its name to Mzuzu Warriors following a meeting by the Executive Committee.

"We feel Mzuzu Warriors will be a good representation of the community from which we operate. We have been fighting relegation in the 2019 season and managed to survive and we feel we are indeed warriors, fighters and conquerors," remarked Chilonga.

He added that the club's executive will be engaging the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) next week to start the name changing process.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they are yet to get official communication on change of name.

Mzuzu Warriors finished the 2019 season of the TNM Super League on position 12 with 32 points.

The club earned promotion into the TNM Super League in 2014.