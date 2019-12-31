South Africa: KZN Man Arrested for Murder Moments Before Tying the Knot

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A man was arrested on a murder charge moments before tying the knot in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in multiple taxi-related murder cases committed in Mandeni and surrounding areas.

"The team proceeded to a house at Gcotsheni in Sundumbili, where they spotted a group of people chanting and singing inside the rondavel. When they approached the rondavel they were met by a hail of bullets," said Brigadier Jay Naicker.

When the police approached the rondavel, a shootout ensued resulting in two suspects being arrested, while the 37-year-old fled.

Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of two revolvers with 16 rounds of ammunition. They were detained for being in the possession of illegal of firearms and ammunition.

"The team returned to the same homestead in the evening and found the suspect, who fled the scene in the morning, busy at his wedding ceremony and about to take his wedding vows."

He was then placed under arrest. He is also allegedly linked to a murder in Mandeni in June 2019.

The suspect is due to appear at the Nyoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.