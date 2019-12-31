Africa: UN75 - UN Environment Programme's Leader Shares Three Actions to Save the World

press release

INVEST in nature.

CHANGE our habits.

LISTEN to young people.

What are three things that can save the world? UN Environment Programme's Inger Andersen shares her thoughts as the United Nations kicks off its #UN75 celebrations.

To mark its 75th anniversary in 2020, the United Nations has launched the biggest-ever global conversation on the role of global cooperation in building the future we want.

Just when we need collective action more than ever, support for global cooperation is flagging. In many countries, public trust in traditional institutions is in decline and relations between countries are under strain. Dialogue - and action - on global issues could not be more urgent. Through these conversations, the UN aims to build a global vision of 2045 - its centenary, increase understanding of the threats to that future, and support enhanced international cooperation to realise that vision. - UN75

The UN Environment Programme is supporting this effort by providing scientific and technical expertise on issues related to its mandate including the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, pollution and the environmental dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals.