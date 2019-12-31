Africa: UN75 - UN Environment Programme's Leader Shares Three Actions to Save the World

31 December 2019
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

INVEST in nature.

CHANGE our habits.

LISTEN to young people.

What are three things that can save the world? UN Environment Programme's Inger Andersen shares her thoughts as the United Nations kicks off its #UN75 celebrations.

To mark its 75th anniversary in 2020, the United Nations has launched the biggest-ever global conversation on the role of global cooperation in building the future we want.

Just when we need collective action more than ever, support for global cooperation is flagging. In many countries, public trust in traditional institutions is in decline and relations between countries are under strain. Dialogue - and action - on global issues could not be more urgent. Through these conversations, the UN aims to build a global vision of 2045 - its centenary, increase understanding of the threats to that future, and support enhanced international cooperation to realise that vision. - UN75

The UN Environment Programme is supporting this effort by providing scientific and technical expertise on issues related to its mandate including the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, pollution and the environmental dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the original article on UNEP.

Copyright © 2019 United Nations Environment Program. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.