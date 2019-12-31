Sudan: UN Mission Envoy Commends Signing of Darfur Framework Agreement

30 December 2019
UN News Service

The joint chief mediator for the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, UNAMID, welcomed on Monday a framework agreement between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Darfur armed movements that was signed during peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, on Saturday.

The agreement helps to advance the peace process by outlining key issues and principles to guide ongoing negotiations and serves as a basis for a fair and comprehensive peace agreement.

"This is a very positive development confirming the political will and readiness of the parties to reach a comprehensive peace agreement", said Jeremiah Mamabolo, who is also the Joint Special Representative for the Mission.

"We congratulate the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Darfur parties on this step and encourage them to continue in the same vein".

Mr. Mambolo maintained that UNAMID will "continue to support the peace talks in Juba" in line with Security Council Resolution 2495 of 2019, which authorized the current mandate until 30 October 2020, and within its capability in order to assist all negotiating parties "to achieve the ultimate goal of lasting peace and a prosperous future for all the Sudanese people".

The Mission was established in 2007, following a brutal civil war that broke out in 2003, which led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Darfuris and the displacement of nearly two million civilians, amidst allegations of ethnic cleansing of non-Arabs.

During the fighting between Sudanese Government troops, militias and other armed rebel groups, widespread atrocities, including murder and rape, were reported.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UN News

Most Popular
International Organisations
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Sudan
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.