South Africa: Canal Walk Investigating After Lamp Post Falls On Shopper's Head

Canal Walk shopping centre in Cape Town is investigating an incident that left a Kensington man injured after a lamp post apparently fell on his head on Boxing Day.

Zain Mohammed, 24, had been smoking outside near the food court on December 26 when a metal post with glass lamps fell on him, the Daily Voice reported.

Mohammed's friend, Benito Holmes, told the publication mall management had not reacted with urgency and medical assistance had only arrived over an hour after the incident.

Zain's neck was injured, and he received a few stitches to the head.

Canal Walk CEO Gavin Wood confirmed the incident to News24 on Monday.

Wood, however, said the centre's medic arrived on the scene "within minutes".

"The gentleman [Mohammed] was first treated by our on-site medic. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital for further treatment".

Wood said the area where the incident took place was now safe and investigations were underway.

News24