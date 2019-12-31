South Africa: Canal Walk Investigating After Lamp Post Falls On Shopper's Head

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Canal Walk shopping centre in Cape Town is investigating an incident that left a Kensington man injured after a lamp post apparently fell on his head on Boxing Day.

Zain Mohammed, 24, had been smoking outside near the food court on December 26 when a metal post with glass lamps fell on him, the Daily Voice reported.

Mohammed's friend, Benito Holmes, told the publication mall management had not reacted with urgency and medical assistance had only arrived over an hour after the incident.

Zain's neck was injured, and he received a few stitches to the head.

Canal Walk CEO Gavin Wood confirmed the incident to News24 on Monday.

Wood, however, said the centre's medic arrived on the scene "within minutes".

"The gentleman [Mohammed] was first treated by our on-site medic. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital for further treatment".

Wood said the area where the incident took place was now safe and investigations were underway.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.