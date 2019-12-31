Nigeria: NPFL - Akwa Utd End Lobi's Eight-Game Unbeaten Run

Akwa United Football Club yesterday ended Lobi Stars eight-game unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season after a 1-0 defeat at the Nest of Champions in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom owned team got the lone winner in the 51st minute through Akarandut Orok. The first half ended barren.

In Umuahia, Plateau United suffered their second defeat of the season following a 3-0 loss to Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Emmanuel Ugwuka fired the host ahead in the 28th minute, while former Rivers United forward, Guy Keumian, got the second eight minutes from time.

Keumian then set up Bello Lukman for Warriors' third goal of the evening in the 87th minute

Abia Warriors are now unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the NPFL.

Despite the defeat, Plateau United remain on top of the log on 21 points with Lobi with outstanding game second on 18 points as Rivers United.

Dakada FC extended their unbeaten away run to six games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars at the Akure Sports Complex.

Femi Ajayi gave the hosts the lead three minutes before the break, while Fuad Ekelojuoti equalised deep into stoppage time.

Rivers United recorded the only away win of the day edging out Adamawa United 2-0 at the Pantami Stadium.

Junior Osaghae and Malachi Ohawume got the goals for the visitors.

Samuel Kalu netted the decisive goal as FC IfeanyiUbah defeated Heartland 1-0 in their oriental derby clash in Nnewi.

Warri Wolves recorded a 2-1 home win against Kwara United at the Warri City Stadium.

Sunaday Williams and Efe Yarhere were on target for Wolves in the game, while Alao Danbani scored for the visitors.

MATCH-DAY 11

AbiaWarriors 3-0 Plateau Utd

Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Heartland

Wolves 2-1 Kwara Utd

Katsina Utd 3-2 Jigawa

Akwa Utd 1-0 Lobi

Sunshine 1-1 Dakkada

Adamawa Utd 0-2 Rivers Utd

CAF CONFED CUP

FC Nouadhibou 0-0 Rangers

Paradou AC 1-0 Enyimba

Horoya AC 1-0 Djoliba