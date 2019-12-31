Tunisia: Mahdia - Tourism Indicators On the Rise

30 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourism activity in Mahdia governorate has seen a marked improvement in 2019, said local tourism delegate Mohamed Boujdaria.

Tourist arrivals posted a 2% increase to 242,142 tourists, until December 20, 2019, compared to 239,482 tourists during the same period last year.

Overnight stays also went up 11.8% to 1 million 647 thousand as against 472 thousand 866 thousand last year.

Most of the figures related to the tourist markets have seen a significant rise, as is the case with the Russian market where the number of tourists has risen from 47,079 to 63,638, i.e. an increase of 35% between January 1 and December 20, 2019.

This is the same for the Italian market which posted a 32% increase (4,203 to 5,577 tourists), followed by the French market 19% (12,030 to 14,315 tourists) and the Czech market 16% (27,475 to 27,660 tourists).

