Kenya: Veteran Setter Wants to Retire After Gracing Olympics

Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu is determined to qualify for next year's Olympic Games after three unsuccessful attempts.

Wacu, 34, is among the senior players head coach Paul Bitok will be banking on in the upcoming Africa Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers slated for January 5 to 9 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The veteran setter has participated in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 qualifiers where Kenya failed to book a place in the finals. Algeria represented Africa in the 2008 and 2012 Games held in Beijing and London respectively, while Cameroon were Africa's representatives in the 2016 edition held in Rio, Brazil.

"This is my last chance to qualify for the Olympics. I actually wanted to retire after the African Games in Morocco but decided to remain to give another shot at Olympics qualification. Playing at the Olympics will be a great honour and a good way to end my career," said Wacu, who has been at the national team since 2006.

Kenya lost to Egypt 2-3 in the semi-finals of the 2016 qualifiers, where Cameroon beat the North Africans in the final to book a ticket to Rio.

"That is the closest we ever came to qualifying because we were leading Egypt 14-12 in the fifth set but we ended up losing 17-19 and just like that our Olympics dream was gone. We return to Cameroon a more experienced and hungrier side," offered Wacu.

"We have had a very good year winning the African Games and performing well at the World Cup against experienced sides. As a senior player I know a lot is expected from me but we have a big chance of qualifying if we can carry our winning form to Cameroon," she added.

Wacu weighed in on the absence of regular Triza Atuka who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Bitok has called up Joan Chelagat and Gladys Ekaru as her replacements and Wacu insists the pair have a big role to play in the qualifiers.

"All along Kenya has had very good middle blockers and it's unfortunate we will be without Atuka. She has been a key player for us both in blocking and attack. We will miss her but I'm confident that we have very good replacements in Ekaru and Chelagat," explained Wacu, who plays professional volleyball with Club Arsu in Seychelles.

"I have played with Chelagat before at club level and her experience will be key at such a level. Ekaru is also coming up well so we have two good options to utilise. If we play well in the middle then we will be difficult to beat," she added.

It will be Kenya's second shot for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Games after failing to qualify during the Intercontinental Olympics qualifiers held in Catania, Italy in August. Kenya finished last in Group 'F' without a win.

Kenya, who last played in the Olympics in 2004 in Athens, will battle Egypt, Botswana, Cameroon and Nigeria for the sole slot reserved for Africa.