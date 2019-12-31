Kenya: What Next for AFC Leopards After 'Broke' Coach Quits

AFC Leopards' assistant coach Anthony Kimani and technical director Tom Juma will be in charge of the team in Sunday's Kenyan Premier League match against Zoo Kericho in Kakamega in the wake of head coach Andre Casa Mbungo's departure.

Mbungo on Monday terminated his contract with the financially strapped Kenyan Premier League club citing "just cause" as per the Fifa laws after working for five months without pay.

He is reportedly owed about Sh2 million.

The term "Just cause" refers to the exceptions or circumstances recognised under Fifa Regulations and previous decisions that may allow a club or employee to terminate the contract between them without any punishment or consequence.

The contract termination process involves writing to the club an official letter and reminding them of their obligation to pay one's salary, and issuing a 15-day notice to quit if there is no satisfactory response.

"He is a disciplined and professional coach and I wish to thank him for his contribution to the club.

"We are facing several financially-related challenges and I would also want to thank the fans and well-wishers who have supported the club.

"We are working hard to resolve the financial situation and hope to get a breakthrough very soon," said Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda on Monday.

Mbungo's contract with Ingwe still had 18 months to run, but the soft-spoken Mbungo elected to tear it up and fly back to his native Rwanda last evening amid interest in his services from Rwandan giants Rayon Sports.

"I had a plan to win titles with Leopards. I really loved this club and it is an unfortunate the situation had to end this way. I tried to perform under the circumstances but it was really tough. "That said, I really love Kenya and hope to come back and work here in future," he told Nation Sport.

Earlier in the morning, the coach drove to the club's training grounds at the Kenya Technical Training College in Gigiri and made an emotional farewell to the squad consisting about a dozen players, Juma, and goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo.

"I am so proud of each one of you," the former Kiyovu Sports coach told the players.

"There are some things about life that you cannot explain. The most important thing here is you all need to continue working very hard and making the supporters proud despite the challenges you are facing."

Leopards' captain Robinson Kamura, who spoke on behalf of the players, thanked the Mbungo for helping them grow their talents.

Jersey sponsorship deal

Besides Mbungo, Leopards have also not paid the players and other staff since betting firm SportPesa terminated a Sh50 million-a-year jersey sponsorship deal with the club in August of 2019.

SportPesa eventually exited the Kenyan market citing a hostile business environment.

Since, four foreign players namely Ismailia Diarra, Tresor Ndikumana, Soter Kayumba and Vincent Habamahoro have also terminated their contract with the club amid fears of a mass exodus when the mid-season transfer window officially opens on Wednesday.

Mbungo, who's won two domestic cup titles with Kiyovu and Police FC in the Rwandan league, signed for Leopards in February this year, replacing Marko Vasilijevic, with the team perched at the bottom of the 18-team league standings after 14-matches.

He led the team to 11th place in the 2018/2019 league season.