Nigeria: Okorocha's Zuma Road in Imo Renamed Amechi Mbazulike

Owerri — A road in Imo state, named after the former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma by Rochas Okorocha was Monday renamed as Amechi Mbazulike road by governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, in Owerri, said that the reason for the renaming of the road constructed by former governor Rochas Okorocha was to honour Mbazulike.

However, Vanguard gathered that the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha's camp is said to be preparing to respond to the action of the governor.

According to Ihedioha, "In a move towards honouring true patriots who made indelible marks on the sands of time in nation-building, Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has renamed Jacob Zuma Road in Owerri to Mbazuluike Amaechi Road.

"Accolades have greeted this mark of honour and respect for the foremost nationalist on his 90th birthday celebration.

"Governor Ihedioha announced the renaming of the dual carriage road to the applause of guests at the birthday celebration of the foremost nationalist held at Sam Mbakwe Hall, Imo Concorde Hotels, Owerri, Monday.

"Dr Amaechi is an icon, one of the founding fathers of the nation whose contributions to nationhood should not be overlooked.

"Dr Amaechi remains an inspiration, who stood and defended those principles that remain valuable to nation-building.

"Mbazulike Amechi a native of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, played a very significant role in nationalist movements that led to the attainment of Nigeria's Independence.

"He was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1959 and was appointed Minister of Aviation and Transport in 1962.

"He is also the only surviving member of Zikist Movement, founded by father of nationalism and Nigeria's First President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe."