South Africa: Suspects Arrested With Stolen Cellphones At Music Festival in Port Elizabeth

Police in Port Elizabeth arrested five suspects between the ages of 22-29 for possession of 21 cellphones suspected to have been pickpocketed from spectators at a music festival last night, 29 December 2019.

According to police information, a music concert was held at the Nelson Mandela stadium from 21:00 last night until the early hours of this morning. At about 02:00 this morning, with the assistance of some of the festival goers, police arrested five suspects in the stadium with a total possession of 21 cellphones.

It is suspected that there were three separate groups of criminals operating near the ablution facilities. Two of the suspects are from Pretoria while the others are from the Port Elizabeth area. Two of the cellphones have since been claimed by their owners while ownership of 18 cellphones still need to be determined.

The arrested suspects are detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and are expected to appear in court soon.

Detectives at SAPS Mount Road is appealing to anyone who may have lost their cellphone at the concert to urgently contact Detective Warrant Officer Ferreira on 082 442 8281 or SAPS Mount Road on 041 394 6316.