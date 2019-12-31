South Africa: Touter At Ortia Convicted and Sentenced

30 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A man who was caught touting at the OR Tambo International Airport has been convicted and sentenced for touting.

On 13 November 2019, 43-year-old Kunde Kwini was arrested by the Airports Company of South Africa's (ACSA) contracted security for trespassing relating to the Civil Aviation Regulations at the airport.

He was charged and appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court before being convicted and sentenced on 12 December 2019 to R5000 or five months imprisonment should he fail to the pay the fine.

Kwini had been warned in writing on several occasions and was also issued with a banning order under the Civil Aviation Regulations.

Illegal Porters and touter are posing a problem at airports as they are demanding that travellers make use of their services. In some cases they forcefully take money from travellers.

This conviction and sentencing is therefore considered a milestone in our efforts to curb these illegal activities at the airports in the country.

This result has been a culmination of continuous work being done by ACSA Security, EMPD, SAPS and MPA.

We encourage travellers to report any form of harassment they may experience to police or security on duty at any of our airports and we will ensure that decisive action is taken against those responsible.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

