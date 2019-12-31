South Africa: Police Apprehend 732 Suspects During Christmas Holiday Operations

press release

In a bid to keep on turning the tide against crime and ensuring that communities are safe through crime combatting operations including the Safer Festive Season Operations, police in the province arrested 732 suspects between Tuesday, 24 December and Monday, 30 December 2019, for different crimes.

Of the 732 arrests, 100 were for contact crimes, which included murder, rape, assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common robbery, sexual assault, assault common and attempted rape.

The other suspects were nabbed for crimes highly dependent on police action and they include 67 that were apprehended after being found allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As part of the operations, 257 individuals were issued with fines for liquor related offences such as drinking in public, being drunk in public and for illegally dealing in liquor. In addition, a total of 424 fines were issued, including 88 for road traffic related offences.

Moreover, police seized a variety of goods which include seven robbed / stolen vehicles, three firearms, 91 ammunition, nine knives, liquor, various drugs and electrical appliances.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the arrests and reiterated that the police working together with other law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those who commit crime are brought to book.