South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Fuel Worth More Than R3 Million

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel worth more than R3m at a Transnet station in Warden, the Free State.

A Hawks team arrested the pair, aged 38 and 43, on Sunday after a tip-off that four tankers were reportedly transporting the fuel to Gauteng.

"Four tankers laden with stolen diesel and petrol were intercepted near a farm in Presentkraal Street. They have been seized for further investigation," Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Monday. +

"The incident is one of many that are still under investigation by the Hawks which is now becoming a serious national threat."

Ramovha said the pair, who are both Zimbabwean nationals, were expected to appear in the Warden Magistrate's Court on Thursday. They face charges of theft and damaging essential infrastructure.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.