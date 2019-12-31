South Africa: Durban Security Guard Accused of Kidnapping Child Granted R2 000 Bail

A 29-year-old security guard accused of kidnapping a toddler at a Durban mall was granted R2 000 bail, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Ntandoyenkosi Bulose, 29, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of kidnapping.

Bulose allegedly abducted an 18-month-old boy while his grandmother was paying for groceries at a supermarket in Umhlanga, News24 previously reported.

In a CCTV footage which has been widely shared on social media, a man can be seen taking the young child out of the trolley while his grandmother was making a purchase.

The toddler's grandmother becomes frantic when she realises he is missing. After running through the mall screaming his name, she is seen grabbing the child from the man's arms.

Bulose was later arrested after being identified as the alleged suspect. He was on duty at the time of the incident.

Kara said the man's bail conditions were that he could not to enter The Crescent Mall where the incident happened and should report to a police station once a week.

The case was postponed to March 2 for further investigation.

