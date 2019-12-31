South Africa: Durban Security Guard Accused of Kidnapping Child Granted R2 000 Bail

30 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A 29-year-old security guard accused of kidnapping a toddler at a Durban mall was granted R2 000 bail, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Ntandoyenkosi Bulose, 29, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a charge of kidnapping.

Bulose allegedly abducted an 18-month-old boy while his grandmother was paying for groceries at a supermarket in Umhlanga, News24 previously reported.

In a CCTV footage which has been widely shared on social media, a man can be seen taking the young child out of the trolley while his grandmother was making a purchase.

The toddler's grandmother becomes frantic when she realises he is missing. After running through the mall screaming his name, she is seen grabbing the child from the man's arms.

Bulose was later arrested after being identified as the alleged suspect. He was on duty at the time of the incident.

Kara said the man's bail conditions were that he could not to enter The Crescent Mall where the incident happened and should report to a police station once a week.

The case was postponed to March 2 for further investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.