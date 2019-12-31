South Africa: Mitchells Plain Police Station Bombing, 30 Years Later

30 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Faiez Jacobs

As 1989 was gliding into 1990, and the National Party's grip on white political supremacy in South Africa seemed secure, a group of young Umkhonto we Sizwe members attacked Mitchells Plain police station. Their goal was to explode a limpet mine on New Year's Eve, to signal that they were at war with the state. Many have claimed responsibility for the attack. I was mere 16-year-old at the time, and one of the real bomb-planters. This is our story.

I have compiled this column in consultation with Raphael Martin, Desmond Mckenzie and Andre Bruce in honour of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We salute the best in all of us.

I was a 16-year-old youngster planting a limpet mine not because I was a terrorist but because it was the highest expression of a freedom fighter, fighting for the liberation of our people. I believed that I was a part of the MK structures and it remains an honour for me to have been a part of that operation. We executed our tasks with dedication and commitment despite facing adversity, betrayal and deception.

It was an honour to be under the command of Raphael Martin, the real Che Guevara of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

